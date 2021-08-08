A Pezetel (PZL) firefighting aircraft crashes in Greece

A Polish-built Pezetel PZL-M18B Dromader firefighting aircraft crashed while tackling a blaze at Macherado, on the Greek island of Zakynthos this Sunday.

The pilot managed to make a crash-landing when the aircraft took fire and is safe and sound. He was helped by other firefighters.

Some 20 aircraft are battling major fires across Greece, while extra planes and helicopters are arriving from several European countries.