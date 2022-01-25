MC-21-300 aircraft to be tested under low sub-zero outdoor temperatures in Yakutia

The MC-21-300 prototype aircraft manufactured by Irkut Corporation (a member of Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation) flew from Zhukovsky (Moscow Region) to Yakutsk for testing under sub-zero outside temperatures.

Tests of the MC-21-300 aircraft will be performed as part of the extension of the type certificate which currently allows its operation at outside air temperatures near the ground of minus 30 degrees Celsius. Previously, the aircraft systems were successfully tested on stands under temperature conditions of up to minus 55 degrees Celsius.

“Today’s flight is the first one to combine two factors: the distance to the destination point from Zhukovsky and the proof of serviceability of all aircraft systems for a comfortable long flight with many passengers on board. The number of transported specialists exceeded 70 people. They will perform testing to expand the aircraft’s ability to operate under outdoor temperatures below minus 30 degrees Celsius. This is a follow-up to the hard work that was carried out last year and resulted in obtaining a type certificate for the MC-21-300. We will have to run a series of tests to expand the certificate and hand over its first mass-produced aeroplanes to the Rossiya airlines for operation by the end of this year,” said Andrei Boginsky, Director General of PJSC Irkut Corporation.