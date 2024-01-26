Singapore Changi Airport achieves 86% passenger traffic recovery in 2023, notably strong performance in Q4

Singapore’s Changi Airport handled 58.9 million passengers in 2023, reaching 86% of pre-COVID levels. Despite a 6% YoY decline in airfreight throughput, the airport experienced robust Q4 growth with 16.1 million passengers.

December 2023 was particularly strong, marking 91% of December 2019 traffic.

The North America region saw the strongest growth, surpassing 2019 levels by over 25%. Changi’s top five passenger markets for the year were Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, and India.

Cargo flows dipped slightly, and the top five air cargo markets included China, Australia, Hong Kong, the United States, and India.

The airport anticipates continued recovery in 2024 and has restored almost 90% of pre-COVID city links, ranking as the 5th busiest airport globally by seat capacity. New airlines, routes, and increased connectivity contribute to Changi’s positive outlook for the future.