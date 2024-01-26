Cathay Pacific surpasses 20 million passengers in 2023, reports strong December traffic figures

Cathay Pacific, including HK Express, exceeded 20 million passengers in 2023, marking a significant increase from the three million passengers carried in 2022.

In December 2023, Cathay Pacific carried 1,779,457 passengers, a 122.1% YoY increase, with passenger load factor at 81.2%.

Cargo performance in December saw a 20.7% YoY increase, driven by strong demand for e-commerce and perishable goods. For the full year 2023, Cathay Pacific carried almost 1.4 million tonnes of air cargo, demonstrating encouraging growth compared to about 1.2 million tonnes in 2022.

The airline anticipates strong demand during the Lunar New Year period and plans to resume the popular Barcelona service in June 2024. Despite ongoing global aviation challenges, Cathay Pacific is determined to rebuild and provide high-quality services to Hong Kong.