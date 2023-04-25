Heavy snow in Oslo causes cancellation of 60 flights, including that of King Harald

Over 60 flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to heavy snow at Oslo Gardermoen airport in Norway. The snow caused chaos and delays, leading to cancellations of flights to various destinations, including Trondheim where King Harald’s flight was cancelled.

The King’s visit to Trøndelag (the region of Trondheim) was subsequently cancelled as well. The spokesperson for the Palace, Guri Varpe, confirmed the cancellation.

Avinor, the operator of Gardermoen airport, reported that the wet, heavy snow needed to be cleared, and their capacity to clear the runways was reduced. As a result, there were also delays at other airports in Norway.

SAS cancelled 28 flights, and Norwegian was asked by Avinor to reduce its programmes due to reduced snow-clearing capacity. While extra resources were deployed, Avinor had lower capacity due to seasonal contracts with the snow-clearing crews.

At 14:30, Avinor reported that the situation was improving, and the weather was getting better.