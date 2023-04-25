flydubai Boeing 737-800 safely lands in Dubai after bird strike on take-off from Kathmandu

flydubai flight FZ576 of 24 April safely landed in Dubai after experiencing a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft registered A6-FED departed from Tribhuvan International Airport and was scheduled to arrive in Dubai at 23:05 UAE time (UTC+4). The airline stated that “our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and continued the onward journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters.”

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers’ travel schedules.