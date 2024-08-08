Hong Kong Air Cargo launches new route to Oslo Airport, boosting trade between Norway and Asia

Starting September 4, Hong Kong Air Cargo will initiate a weekly flight between Hong Kong and Oslo Airport, enhancing trade and transportation links between Norway and Asia.

This new cargo route is expected to significantly benefit Norwegian exporters, particularly in the fisheries sector, by providing a faster and more reliable connection to Asian markets.

The route is also seen as a step toward strengthening economic ties between the regions and diversifying Oslo Airport’s cargo offerings, increasing stability and resilience against market fluctuations.