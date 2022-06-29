IATA disagrees with the UK Civil Aviation Authority decision allowing London Heathrow Airport to steeply increase charges

“It’s two steps back and eventually one step forward. While it’s good that charges will slightly fall in the long term, the reality is that the UK’s competitiveness, passengers and airlines need help now. And right now, charges are initially going up by a staggering 56% compared to 2021.

“This is based on false assumptions that are already being proven wrong by the strong post-pandemic demand for travel. Independent analysis has shown that charges could fall today, while still protecting investment and a generous rate of return for Heathrow.

“The CAA must stop rewarding this monopoly whose insatiable desire to gouge its customers will damage the competitiveness of ‘Global Britain’. Unless the CAA takes the opportunity to protect today’s consumers, the whole process should be reviewed,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

28 June 2022