London Heathrow records historic summer, serving 8 million passengers in August

London Heathrow Airport had a record-breaking summer, welcoming nearly 8 million passengers in August, marking its fourth consecutive record month. Over the past 12 months, Heathrow served 82.6 million passengers and is set to reach 30 million between June and September—a first for any UK airport.

On August 18th, Heathrow saw its busiest day ever with 269,000 passengers, part of a record-breaking week (13-19 August) where 1.8 million travellers passed through. The airport also processed over 1 million tonnes of cargo by August 25, surpassing this milestone a month earlier than in 2023.

Popular destinations included Spain, Greece, Italy, and Turkey, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour added 40,000 passengers. Service levels remained high throughout the summer, thanks to hundreds of “Heathrow Helpers” and resilience teams. Additionally, Los Angeles and Madrid joined Heathrow’s “millionaire club,” serving over a million passengers, alongside routes like Doha, Dubai, Dublin, and New York.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye commended the team’s efforts in delivering a smooth experience during the airport’s busiest summer yet, reinforcing its importance for UK trade and travel.