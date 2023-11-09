Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, KLM, and Delft University of Technology join forces for work in baggage handling halls

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, KLM, and Delft University of Technology’s research centre FRAIM are collaborating on an eight-month study to revolutionise work in baggage handling halls. The researchers aim to make baggage handling work lighter by exploring digital innovations to complement existing lifting aids.

Five researchers, led by Professor David Abbink, will work closely with baggage handlers to shape the future of their work, acknowledging the importance of human-machine balance. The focus is on learning from employees about their needs and preferences, with a commitment to implementing improvements by April 2024, including functional lifting aids in every workplace.

KLM and Schiphol’s Vice President of Baggage Services, Harm Josephi, express pride in contributing to global improvements in baggage handling. The study involves researchers from various backgrounds, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of technical innovations and their impact on baggage workers.

The collaborative, real-world approach aims to develop a new working paradigm, with the success of the study leading to a long-term partnership. The outcomes will inform future renovations of baggage halls, aligning with the broader plan to enhance working conditions in the aviation industry.