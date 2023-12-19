Volcanic eruption in Iceland has only a small effect on air traffic, but cancels ATC strike

The Grindavik area in Iceland experienced a substantial volcanic eruption starting December 18, 2023, following a series of earthquakes that forewarned this event. The crack spanning 4 km formed rapidly, presenting striking visuals of the eruption’s magnitude.

The eruption raised concerns about its potential impact on air traffic, reminiscent of the Eyjafjöll eruption in 2010, which severely disrupted airspace. However, the current volcanic activity originating from the Fagradalsfjall volcano isn’t expected to cause similar extensive disruptions in the immediate future.

Despite the eruption’s proximity, Reykjavik’s international airport remains operational, albeit with several delayed flights for safety precautions.

In light of this volcanic activity, the air traffic controllers’ union had scheduled a strike for Wednesday. However, due to the ongoing eruption, the union officially canceled the strike, initially planned from 04:00 to 10:00 on December 20.

This cancellation indicates a strategic decision considering the volcanic conditions affecting air travel. No additional strikes have been announced thus far, highlighting the union’s response to the volcanic situation’s influence on aviation.

The eruption’s impact on airports, while causing flight delays as a precautionary measure, has not resulted in the closure of major air traffic hubs. The situation remains under observation, with authorities closely monitoring developments to ensure passenger safety and minimise disruptions to flight schedules.