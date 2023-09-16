SAS to open a route from Helsinki Airport to Oslo

Scandinavian Airlines will start direct scheduled flights from Helsinki Airport to the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on 29 October 2023. The airline will fly the route six times a week throughout the winter season.

SAS will operate the Helsinki–Oslo route until the end of March 2024. The route will be flown every day of the week, except Saturday.

“Finland’s connections to the Nordic capitals will improve even further when SAS starts flying from Helsinki Airport to Oslo. The route is a very welcome addition to the airline’s already comprehensive route offering from Finavia airports,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.

In addition to Oslo, SAS also flies from Helsinki Airport several times a day to Copenhagen and Stockholm Arlanda Airport. SAS also operates daily flights to Stockholm Arlanda from Turku and Vaasa airports.