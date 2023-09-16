August record month for Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA)

In August, Charleroi Airport in Belgium welcomed a record-breaking 942,027 passengers, marking a successful summer holiday season that attracted 1.8 million travellers.

Despite pilot strikes by Ryanair, the largest airline at the airport, the combined passenger count for July and August was 5 percent higher than in the same period in 2022. After eight months, Charleroi Airport had nearly 6.3 million passengers, reflecting an 18 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The airport attributed these exceptional results to increased flight frequencies (up 8 percent compared to 2022) and a higher load factor, as well as the end of the pandemic and the lifting of COVID-19 measures in 2022.

Additionally, the airport reported a net profit of €10.8 million in 2022, a turnaround from the €9 million loss in 2021, thanks to increased turnover, which exceeded €92 million.

To reward its employees for their efforts during the challenging times of the pandemic, the airport’s board of directors has approved a wage bonus for 2022 and a purchasing power premium of up to €750.