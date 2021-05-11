SAS starts new seasonal route from Luleå to London

SAS will introduce a seasonal route with non-stop flights from Luleå to London, Heathrow, starting December 17, 2021, to March 21, 2022. Flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, and it will be the only direct link between Luleå and the UK.

Luleå and the Swedish Lapland region attracts travellers with many high-end hotels and activities suited for the English market. The timetable also works well for weekend trips to London from Luleå and will shorten the distance from the North of Sweden to one of the world’s great capitals and business regions.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a route with an attractive timetable connecting Luleå, and the rest of North of Sweden, to London. Interest in Northern Scandinavia is continuously increasing as travellers seek new and more experiences in nature. Several tour operators and travel agents have already expressed interest in the new route. London is also the largest European market for many businesses and this route will enable growth in Northern Sweden,” says Theres Briger, Head of Sales, Sweden, SAS.

The route will be operated with modern A320 fuel efficient aircraft reducing climate affecting emissions.

