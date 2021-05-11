Helvetic Airways sets course for the Balearic and Greek islands this summer

Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways will serve Kos, Heraklion and Palma de Mallorca in this year’s peak summer season, in collaboration with tour operators Hotelplan Suisse and Universal. Flights will operate from Zurich and Bern between July and October.

The air transport sector remains severely affected by the present pandemic. Slow progress on the vaccination front, continued travel restrictions in Europe and a lack of clarity over the short – and medium-term future are not only delaying a return to normality, but are hindering airlines’ efforts to provide reliable flight programmes. Despite the challenges, however, Helvetic Airways has teamed up with tour operator partners Hotelplan Suisse and Universal to offer an attractive selection of air services to Mediterranean leisure destinations for the summer months.

Focus on Greece and Spain

The Greek island of Kos will receive weekly Saturday charter flights from Zurich. The third-biggest island in the Dodecanese Archipelago, Kos is famed for its villages, mountains, ancient ruins and magnificent beaches. Summer Saturday flights will also be offered to a second Greek destination: Heraklion. The capital of Crete, which is particularly renowned for its delightful Old Town, will be served from both Zurich and Bern.

Mallorca, one of Europe’s most popular vacation destinations, will be served every Sunday by Helvetic Airways over the summer months. Anyone seeking sun, sand, culture and good food will be well at home in Palma and its surroundings. Flights to this largest of the Balearic Islands will be offered from Zurich and Bern.

Helvetic Airways is also considering offering further last-minute ‘pop-up flights’ as part of its summer services programme.

Reservations

Flights can be booked via the tour operator partners’ hotelplan.ch, migros-ferien.ch and universaltravel.ch websites or directly on helvetic.com. The services will be operated with Helvetic Airways’ Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. With its impressive low-noise and ecofriendly credentials, this state-of-the-art 110-seat twinjet is the flagship of the Helvetic Airways fleet.

COVID-19 and flexibility in the event of travel restrictions

Helvetic Airways is making every possible effort to provide its customers with an optimal air travel experience while paying due and full regard to all applicable hygiene provisions. The Swiss regional airline also offers sizeable flexibility in the event of major schedule changes or cancellations, wherever these are attributable to travel restrictions at the destination concerned.

2021 summer schedules (all times local)*

Flight no. Between And Frequency From Departure To Arrival 2L 7310 10. July 21 23. October 21 Saturdays ZRH 08:40 KGS 12:40 2L 7311 10. July 21 23. October 21 Saturdays KGS 13:25 ZRH 15:55 2L 7300 10. July 21 23. October 21 Saturdays ZRH 07:30 HER 11:20 2L 5301 10. July 21 23. October 21 Saturdays HER 12:05 BRN 14:10 2L 5300 10. July 21 23. October 21 Saturdays BRN 14:50 HER 18:35 2L 7301 10. July 21 23. October 21 Saturdays HER 19:20 ZRH 21:30 2L 24 11. July 21 17. October 21 Sundays ZRH 09:00 PMI 10:45 2L 23 11. July 21 17. October 21 Sundays PMI 11:30 BRN 13:10 2L 22 11. July 21 17. October 21 Sundays BRN 13:55 PMI 15:50 2L 25 11. July 21 17. October 21 Sundays PMI 16:35 ZRH 18:25

* subject to change

05 May 2021