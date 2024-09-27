Budapest Airport expands Scandinavian reach with SAS relaunching direct flights to Copenhagen

Budapest Airport, operated by VINCI Airports, will strengthen its Scandinavian connections with the return of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) starting April 3, 2025. SAS will launch a four-times-weekly direct service between Budapest and Copenhagen, using its modern A320neo fleet.

This new service adds to existing flights to Copenhagen operated by Norwegian, Ryanair, and Wizz Air, with SAS immediately capturing a 16% share of the weekly flights to Denmark’s capital.

By mid-April 2025, the airport will offer over 4,300 one-way seats to Copenhagen per week, reflecting growing demand for travel between the two cities. With SAS on board, Budapest will have five airlines connecting to Denmark and the Nordic region, with direct flights to destinations like Billund, Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm, and Gothenburg.

This expansion reinforces Budapest’s strategic focus on the Scandinavian market, offering nearly 300,000 seats to Nordic destinations in Summer 2025, catering to both leisure and business travellers. SAS’ return signals confidence in the Budapest-Copenhagen route and highlights the airport’s commitment to expanding its international connectivity.