Guangzhou Public Security Bureau receives first Airbus H175 helicopter for enhanced emergency missions

The Guangzhou Public Security Bureau (GZP) has taken delivery of its first Airbus H175 helicopter, marking a key upgrade to its fleet. The new H175 will support a range of public service missions, including emergency management, and joins GZP’s existing fleet of two H145 helicopters.

The H175, known for its long-range capabilities and smooth flight performance, is designed for diverse roles such as disaster relief, search and rescue, and public safety operations.

Guangzhou’s Vice Mayor, ZHANG Rui, emphasised the helicopter’s role in improving operational efficiency and supporting the development of the city’s aviation sector. Airbus Helicopters’ Managing Director for China, Colin James, highlighted the long-standing collaboration with GZP, praising the H175 as an ideal tool for critical public service missions.

Since its introduction in 2015, 65 H175 helicopters have been delivered globally, accumulating over 240,000 flight hours. Across China, around 80 Airbus helicopters are used in public service operations, helping to ensure community safety.