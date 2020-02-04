SAS opens new route to Warsaw from Stockholm

Starting 1 May 2020, SAS will fly non-stop between Stockholm and Poland’s capital Warsaw. The new route from Stockholm, Arlanda, increases the accessibility to one of the most important business hubs in the region and will be complementing the existing SAS route from Copenhagen to Warsaw.

The new route will operate twice daily on weekdays, with a peak timetable suitable for business travellers, as well as once on Sundays.

“We are delighted to be able to offer an additional route with an attractive timetable connecting Warsaw with Scandinavia directly from Arlanda. The links between the two regions are strong, and we are happy to be able to increase our offering to a large number of business travellers,” says Karl Sandlund, EVP Commercial.

Travellers flying with SAS can voluntarily choose to buy biofuel and so help reduce climate-affecting CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent.

Ticket sales started 3 February 2020.

February 3, 2020 11:18