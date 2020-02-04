Ryanair launches new London Southend route to Rodez, France

Ryanair announced a new London Southend route to Rodez in France, with a twice-weekly service commencing in July 2020, as part of Ryanair’s London Southend Summer 2020 schedule.

London Southend consumers and visitors can now book their holidays to Rodez as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO 2 emissions.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99, for travel until the end of June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Thursday (6 Feb), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said:

“Ryanair is pleased to launch a new London Southend route to Rodez in France, commencing in July, which will operate twice weekly as part of our London Southend Summer 2020 schedule. Customers in London Southend can now book flights to Rodez as far out as October 2020.

To celebrate this new London Southend route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99, for travel until the end of June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Thursday (6 Feb). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Stobart Aviation’s CEO Glyn Jones said:

“We are delighted to welcome this new Ryanair route from London Southend Airport. People travelling to Rodez will now be able to enjoy a quick and easy start to their journey from our extremely accessible airport, with speedy queues and fast and hassle-free rail-links to the heart of London.”

03 Feb 2020