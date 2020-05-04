Eurowings customers help to shape the future of flying

• Innovation competition “Ideas get Wings” to accelerate change processes onboard and on the ground

• Private and business customers suggest desired product and service ideas for a new era of travel to Corona

• Proposals can now be submitted online

• Winning ideas are rewarded and consistently implemented at Eurowings

• CEO Jens Bischof: “Use the time of the de facto travel ban for innovations“.

Eurowings lets private and business travellers actively shape the future of air travel. The airline, as part of the Lufthansa Group, launches an innovation competition in the middle of the Corona crisis, in which the wishes and suggestions of customers are to be incorporated into change processes onboard and on the ground. Under the motto “ideas get wings – cha(lle)nge the future of travel”, Eurowings invites customers and business partners to join forces to shape the future of travel. Whether new products and services onboard, changed ground processes at check-in at airports or innovative online services in the customer app – all new ideas and wishes are welcome and will be examined by Eurowings and its subsidiary Eurowings Digital to see if they are feasible. At the start of the innovation challenge, the airline asks its customers and business partners via social media channels, among others via the platform LinkedIn, which services they would like Eurowings to provide in times during and after the Corona crisis.

“As challenging as the current phase is, we are using the de facto travel ban to make Eurowings even more customer-friendly for the period after the Corona crisis and to position the airline as a strong and popular brand. The innovation challenge is only one of many measures on this path“, says the new Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof.

Customers and interested parties can submit their ideas and suggestions via the website under this link until 13 May 2020 inclusive. The best suggestion of the competition will be implemented by Eurowings as soon as possible, after which other winning ideas from theory will be put into practice. The airline will draw attractive prizes from all participants and will choose the winner of the “ideas get wings” competition in September 2020.

The criteria for taking part in the innovation challenge are simple: all service or product ideas proposed must bring concrete added value for passengers. They should, for example, help to ensure that private and business travellers feel particularly comfortable onboard an aircraft again, even after the global corona pandemic, and book their next holiday with anticipation. It is also assumed that the proposals can be implemented quickly – if possible within three months.

Eurowings wants to redesign the future of travel together with its customers and bring people and cultures back together after the Corona crisis. After weeks of isolation, they want to reunite with their families, friends and colleagues, and their well-deserved holidays should also be within reach again.

Cologne/Bonn, 4 May 2020