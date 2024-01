Stephenville International Airport (YJT) in Canadese Newfoundland, an airport not served by regular scheduled flights, briefly played host to an unusual and unexpected visitor on 12 January.

A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route from JFK airport in New York to Warsaw Chopin airport diverted to Stephenville on 12 January after declaring a medical emergency on board.

No impact on operations was reported, and the flight eventually carried on its way.