LATAM group presents a special collection of aircraft in the colours of South American countries to reinforce local pride

LATAM Group has unveiled a special project to showcase local pride by decorating five aircraft with the national flag colours of South American countries where its affiliates operate domestic flights.

The initiative, running throughout 2024, begins with LATAM Airlines Brasil introducing an Airbus A320neo in green and yellow colors. Subsequent planes will represent the flag colours of affiliates in Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador.

The project aims to deepen ties with the countries of operation, celebrate the diversity within the LATAM Group, and honour the origins of its collaborators. The special paint scheme, applied by 30 workers in Brazil, retains the LATAM logo while modifying only the colours.

Currently operating 332 aircraft, including Boeing (767, 777, and 787) and Airbus (A319, A320, A320neo, A321, and A321neo) models, LATAM Group emphasises the significance of cultural diversity in the region through this initiative.