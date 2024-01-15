Eurowings non-stop from Berlin Airport to Lapland

Eurowings has introduced non-stop flights from Berlin (BER) to Rovaniemi, the capital of Finnish Lapland, offering service every Saturday and starting January 31, also every Wednesday.

The flight takes approximately two hours and forty minutes, departing from BER on Wednesdays at 08:00 and landing in Rovaniemi at 11:40. The Saturday flight to Rovaniemi is scheduled for 14:50, arriving in Finland at 18:30. Return flights leave Rovaniemi on Wednesdays at 12:30 and Saturdays at 19:20.

Eurowings aims to enhance its Scandinavian services from BER, including destinations like Gothenburg, Stockholm, Tromsø, Helsinki, and Copenhagen. Rovaniemi, as the capital of Lapland, provides authentic Nordic experiences, particularly in winter, with opportunities for snow hiking, skiing, reindeer sledging, and northern lights observation.

Eurowings operates flights from BER to over 30 destinations year-round, expanding its services at the capital airport, with a focus on winter, city, and warm-water destinations.