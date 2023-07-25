Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport launches a route to Bristol operated by Jet2 four days a week

By
André Orban
-
0
22

The Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport and Jet2 have celebrated today the premiere of their route to Bristol, surprising the passengers leaving for the British city with a commemorative cake.

Jet2holidays, the first tour operator in the United Kingdom, connects the capital of Malaga with Bristol with eight flights a week (arrivals and departures) on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. For this summer alone, the airline has offered 11,000 arrival seats on this route, a figure that will nearly double by the summer of 2024.

In addition to the new Bristol route, the English airline, which grew 8% during the first half in Malaga, connects with 9 other British airports: Belfast, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London-Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Between January and June 2023, almost two and a half million passengers travelled on commercial flights to or from the United Kingdom, the market with the highest volume of traffic in Malaga’s infrastructure.

July 25, 2023

