Norwegian expands year-round flights to Malaga and Alicante from Stockholm Skavsta Airport

Norwegian, having established itself at Stockholm Skavsta Airport in April 2023, is set to expand its year-round flights to the popular destinations of Malaga and Alicante starting November 2024.

The decision comes in response to strong demand and positive traveller feedback during the summer months. In addition to the extended service, Norwegian will introduce flights to Palma in Mallorca.

The move is seen as a significant addition to Stockholm Skavsta Airport’s winter flight offerings, providing travellers with more options to access Spanish destinations throughout the year.

Departure schedules and bookings are available on Norwegian’s official website.