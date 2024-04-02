Jet2.com announces job cuts after operations review in Spain

Jet2, the holiday operator and airline, has announced impending job losses following a comprehensive review of its operations in Spain.

The Leeds-based company, known for Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays, serves 13 Spanish destinations, including popular mainland airports such as Barcelona, Malaga, and Alicante, as well as islands like Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Tenerife. Despite its significant presence in the country, Jet2 is preparing for a substantial restructuring effort.

With approximately 1,000 employees in Spain, Jet2 is expected to restructure its operations, potentially affecting up to 35% of its workforce in the country. The proposed redundancies are anticipated to impact roles across resort flight check-in, flight deck, and cabin crew divisions. Currently, a consultation process is underway with staff members in the affected areas as the company navigates these changes.