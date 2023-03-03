Vueling adds routes from Brussels and Düsseldorf

Vueling starts routes from Brussels Airport to Seville and Bilbao. Seville starts on May 1 and Bilbao on July 3. Both destinations be served by three flights a week.

Brussels Airlines was flying to Seville in the past, but the route has been abandoned and not resumed after the pandemic. On the Bilbao route, Vueling will be in competition with Brussels Airlines, which operates 6 flights per week to that destination.

From Düsseldorf, Vueling will fly on Florence. This route starts on June 16 and gets two flights a week.

Source: goedkoopvliegenclub.nl