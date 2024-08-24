Bomb threat at Brussels Airport, passengers and crew members blocked inside the airport

A bomb threat on Saturday evening at Brussels Airport in Belgium has resulted in a lock-down of part of the terminal building. Passengers that arrived are not allowed to leave the aircraft or enter the baggage reclaim area. The departure hall has also been evacuated to perform a search.

The Federal Police said to investigate the suspicious report, believed to be a bomb threat, with officers carrying automatic weapons. Passengers on at least one unknown flight where not allowed to leave the aircraft and stayed inside for over one hour.

While passengers started to became impatient, the airport requested passengers to remain calm and to await instructions. Crew members are also affected by the search.

@HLN_BE incident op brussels airport. We zijn allemaal reeds meer dan een half uur in quarantaine geplaats achter de electronische poortjes richting bagageclaim. Er is sprake van explosieven. Tal van agenten met automatische wapens aanwezig. Veel onduidelijkheid. #brusselsairport… pic.twitter.com/XQKQdKeLBb — Clore'ist (@imohtronz) August 24, 2024

Alerte à la bombe @BrusselsAirport ? — Fred Parotte (@GreenFredP) August 24, 2024