Wizz Air carried 3.8 million passengers, an increase of 97% year-on-year

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing and one of the most sustainable European airlines, today announces passenger and CO 2 emission statistics for February 2023.

In February 2023, Wizz Air carried 3,786,739 passengers, representing a 97.1% increase compared to February 2022, at a load factor of 93.3%.

Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering in February, including:

Wizz Air has announced a ninth A321neo aircraft joining its Abu Dhabi fleet from this summer. A new destination will be added from Abu Dhabi to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, also from this summer, along with the relaunch of popular routes to Larnaca, Santorini and Sohag. The additional aircraft will also serve increased frequencies on existing network.

Wizz Air has announced new routes from Italy, Lithuania and Austria, connecting Rome Fiumicino with Rzeszow, in southeast Poland, Vilnius with Malaga and Vienna with Hurghada.

Wizz Air has announced that due to safety and security concerns it is temporarily suspending inbound flights to and from Chisinau, Moldova starting from 14 March. From the same date Wizz Air will be expanding its operations from Iasi, Romania base to accommodate its Moldovan customers.

Wizz Air signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neste for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2025. The MoU gives Wizz Air the opportunity to purchase 36,000 tons of SAF per annum for the supply across its route network in Europe and the UK.

Wizz Air continuously operates amongst the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 54.2 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 28 February 2023. For the month of February, CO 2 emissions were 48.9 grams per passenger/km (8.3% lower compared to the same month last year).

Month Rolling 12 months February 2023 February 2022 Change** 28 February 2023 28 February 2022 Change Capacity (seats) 4,059,387 2,110,636 92.3% 56,432,213 32,521,669 73.5% Passengers* 3,786,739 1,921,153 97.1% 49,280,667 25,084,016 96.5% Load Factor** 93.3% 91.0% 2.3ppts 87.3% 77.1% 10.2ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics**

Month Rolling 12 months to: February 2023 February 2022 Change* 28 February 2023 28 February 2022 Change CO2 emissions in tonnes 337,782 173,407 94.8% 4,510,491 2,547,864 77.0% CO2 grams per passenger/km* 48.9 53.4 -8.3% 54.2 63.4 -14.6%

*rounded to one decimal place

**excluding cargo flights

Geneva, 2 March 2023