flydubai continues to grow its network with the launch of daily flights to St Petersburg

flydubai flights to St Petersburg from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB)is currently scheduled to be operated by its fleet of Boeing MAX 8 aircraft. The flight time on this route is six hours and 50 minutes, making it one of the longer flights the carrier operates to after Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand which will also commence on 20 January 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:

“2022 has been a tremendous year for growth for flydubai. We have taken delivery of 18 new aircraft this year which has enabled us to continue to expand our network and add more capacity on some of our existing routes. We are confident this momentum will continue well into next year thanks to the hard work of everyone at flydubai and the encouraging economic environment Dubai has given us.”

The carrier first started its operations to the Russian market in 2010 with direct flights to Samara and Yekaterinburg. With the launch of the new service, flydubai will serve nine destinations in the market including Kazan (KZN), Makhachkala (MCX), Mineralnye Vody (MRV), Moscow (VKO), Novosibirsk (OVB), Samara (KUF), St Petersburg (LED), Ufa (UFA) and Yekaterinburg (SVX).

Commenting on the launch of flights to St Petersburg, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said:

“the start of our operations to St Petersburg will give passengers from the market a more convenient option for travel to Dubai and further afield onto the flydubai network to popular holiday destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Zanzibar. Customers can enjoy a comfortable travel experience on board our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which features a lie-flat seat in Business Class, comfortable seats in Economy Class with in-seat Inflight Entertainment and an internationally inspired menu.”

St Petersburg is considered to be Russia’s cultural capital. Also known as the “Venice of the North”, the city is home to the Neva River canals, impressive historic architecture and one of most renowned museums, the Hermitage palace.

flydubai has recently announced the launch of operations to six new routes in 2023 including flights to Cagliari in Sardinia, Corfu in Greece, Gan in the Maldives, Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand and Milan Bergamo in Italy.

Flight details

Flights to St Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport (LED) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to LED start from AED 8,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,320. Return Business Class fares from LED to DXB start from RUB 196,800 and Economy Class Lite fares start from RUB 37,825.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Flight time FZ 907 DXB LED 17:30 23:20 06:50 FZ 908 LED DXB 00:20 08:00 06:40

All Times Local*