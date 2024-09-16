[Pics] Emirates celebrates 10 years in Brussels with debut of refurbished Boeing 777

Emirates is celebrating a decade of operations between Brussels and Dubai, having transported over 2.41 million passengers since its inaugural flight in 2014. To mark this milestone, the airline unveiled its newly refurbished Boeing 777, featuring a four-class configuration, including the highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin (24 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration) and 38 next-generation Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout.

Emirates currently operates double daily flights between Brussels and Dubai, offering connections to over 130 global destinations. The refurbished Boeing 777 has been deployed on one of the daily flights since early September and the second daily flight will get the revamped plane in October.

The airline’s presence in Belgium has played a significant role in boosting local trade, particularly through Emirates SkyCargo, which has carried over 230,300 tonnes of cargo since 2014, 30 percent being pharmaceuticals. The airline also transported 3,600 horses from Liege Airport over the last 8 years.

Emirates’ revamped Boeing 777 promises an elevated experience across all cabins, with modern interiors, fully lie-flat Business Class seats, and enhanced Economy seating. This upgrade is part of a $3 billion retrofit programme involving 191 aircraft, further enhancing Emirates’ reputation for luxury and innovation in air travel.

Jean-Pierre Martin, Emirates Country Manager in Belgium, commented: “We’re thrilled to be marking 10 years of operations to Belgium. The country has and will always be an integral part of our global network.”

He added: “Brussels was one of the first routes to welcome the refurbished Boeing 777 “Game-Changer” First Class private suites in 2018, and it is now also one of the first routes to welcome the refurbished four-class Boeing 777 aircraft. As we enter the next decade of operations, we’re proud to be elevating the travel experience for Belgian customers with our premium signature travel touches across all cabins.”

Pictures © André Orban