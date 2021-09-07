Finnair traffic performance in August 2021: +38.1% vs August 2020, +24.6% vs July 2021

Continued improvement in most passenger traffic figures although the COVID-19 pandemic impact still visible in August, another strong month for cargo

In August, Finnair carried 266,500 passengers, which was 38.1% more than in August 2020. The COVID-19 impact was already clearly visible then as Finnair operated a limited network due to strict and extensive travel restrictions. The number of passengers in August 2021 was 24.6% more than in July 2021.

The COVID-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was particularly visible in the North Atlantic and Asian figures.

The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) increased in August by 63.3% year-on-year and by 17.0% month-on-month. Finnair operated 127 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average, which was 9.5% more than in August 2020 and 19.8% more than in July 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to August 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of flights operated and by the larger gauge of aircraft operated. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 64.6% year-on-year and by 15.9% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 0.3% points to 42.0% year-on-year but decreased by 0.4% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 7.4% year on year. In North Atlantic traffic, the ASKs increased by 100.0% as there were no passenger flights in August 2020. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 28.8%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 0.4%.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 12.9% year-on-year but increased in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 53.6% and in domestic traffic by 14.4%.

The PLF was 19.7% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 28.3% in North Atlantic traffic, 63.0% in European traffic and 71.6% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 11.5% year-on-year but increased in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 43.7% and in domestic traffic by 5.5%.

In August, available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 127.7% year-on-year (increased by 7.0% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 99.2% (increased by 0.2% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights especially in North Atlantic traffic in August 2020. Cargo related available tonne kilometres increased by 81.9% year-on-year (increased by 1.1% month-on-month) and revenue tonne kilometres increased by 70.5% (decreased by 5.5% month-on-month) and they both also include the cargo-only flights operated mainly between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. Cargo-only tonnes were up by 11.1% year-on-year but down by 19.2% month-on-month. The total cargo tonnes increased by 61.9% year-on-year but decreased by 5.1% month-on-month. Demand for the cargo capacity remained strong, especially in Asian traffic. As a result, the cargo load factor remained high.

In August, 90.7% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (96.0%).

Traffic statistics for September 2021 will be published on Thursday 7 October 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance August 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 266.5 38.1 1,031.2 -66.6 Available seat kilometres mill 1,103.8 63.3 4,666.6 -58.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 463.9 64.6 1,605.1 -79.0 Passenger load factor % 42.0 0.3p 34.4 -33.8p Cargo tonnes total 6,557.1 61.9 53,784.6 11.7 Available tonne kilometres mill 194.1 53.6 1,229.1 -36.0 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 90.1 67.9 540.7 -45.7 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 7.9 -11.5 38.3 -92.0 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 298.8 7.4 2,000.7 -61.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 59.0 -12.9 288.4 -92.2 Passenger load factor % Asia 19.7 -4.6p 14.4 -56.5p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 197.6 43.7 657.0 -64.1 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 458.2 28.8 1,687.7 -62.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 288.4 53.6 935.2 -67.5 Passenger load factor % Europe 63.0 10.2p 55.4 -9.1p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 11.8 100.0 24.1 -70.7 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 304.6 100.0 654.6 -22.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 86.2 100.0 175.4 -72.9 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 28.3 N/A 26.8 -49.4p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 49.2 5.5 311.8 -55.2 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 42.2 0.4 323.6 -52.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 30.2 14.4 206.1 -49.8 Passenger load factor % Domestic 71.6 8.8p 63.7 2.8p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 220.6 -37.2 1,495.8 -81.2 North Atlantic tonnes 1,706.3 100.0 4,051.0 59.4 Asia tonnes 2,998.4 34.5 20,621.9 -16.6 Domestic tonnes 28.2 11.4 216.1 -1.1 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 4,953.5 90.1 26,384.7 -25.5 Cargo flights tonnes** 1,603.6 11.1 27,399.9 115.9 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 6,557.1 61.9 53,784.6 11.7 Available tonne kilometres* mill 66.4 81.9 495.9 -5.5 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 48.8 70.5 398.0 26.5 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 50.9 127.7 241.5 -40.7 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 35.9 99.2 189.4 -14.9 Cargo load factor* % 73.5 -4.9p 80.2 20.3p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 63.9 N/A 67.8 1.5p – Asia cargo load factor* % 83.3 -6.2p 85.6 26.5p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor* % 70.5 -10.1p 78.4 23.8p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 September 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EEST