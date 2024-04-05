Finnair’s March 2024 traffic report: Passenger numbers dip, cargo improves

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Finnair’s traffic performance in March 2024 witnessed a 3.6% decline in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year. However, the airline observed an improvement in cargo figures during this period.

Key highlights include:

  • Overall capacity increased by 3.9% in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) year-on-year.
  • Traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), saw a modest increase of 0.3%.
  • The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) dropped by 2.7% points to 75.0%.
  • Asian traffic experienced a notable increase in ASK by 13.5%, while North Atlantic capacity decreased by 11.6%.
  • RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 6.9%, but declined in North Atlantic traffic by 7.2%.
  • Cargo tonnes surged by 8.6% year-on-year, driven by increased capacity in Asian and European markets.
  • Revenue cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 9.2%.

Despite challenges, Finnair maintained its commitment to punctuality, with 83.7% of flights arriving on schedule in March.

