Finnair’s March 2024 traffic report: Passenger numbers dip, cargo improves

Finnair’s traffic performance in March 2024 witnessed a 3.6% decline in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year. However, the airline observed an improvement in cargo figures during this period.

Key highlights include:

Overall capacity increased by 3.9% in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) year-on-year.

Traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), saw a modest increase of 0.3%.

The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) dropped by 2.7% points to 75.0%.

Asian traffic experienced a notable increase in ASK by 13.5%, while North Atlantic capacity decreased by 11.6%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 6.9%, but declined in North Atlantic traffic by 7.2%.

Cargo tonnes surged by 8.6% year-on-year, driven by increased capacity in Asian and European markets.

Revenue cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 9.2%.

Despite challenges, Finnair maintained its commitment to punctuality, with 83.7% of flights arriving on schedule in March.