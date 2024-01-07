Impact on Copa Airlines flights following Boeing and FAA recommendation

Copa Airlines informs that, following the Airworthiness Directive issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it has temporarily suspended the operations of twenty-one (21) 737 MAX 9 aircraft, as per the mentioned directive, until they undergo the required technical inspection.

Copa has initiated the necessary technical inspections and expects to return these aircraft safely and reliably to the flight schedule within the next 24 hours. The airline’s team is working to minimise the impact on our passengers, although some delays and cancellations are expected due to this situation beyond the airline’s control.

Copa Airlines will make every effort to provide timely information and support to passengers affected by this situation. the airline recommends passengers to check their flight status on copa.com or on the Copa Airlines mobile app.

Panama City, Panama. January 6, 2024