ANA’s second Pokémon livery ‘Eevee Jet NH’ made its maiden voyage from Tokyo to London

The collaboration between ANA Group and “Pokémon Air Adventures” expands with a second aircraft which was painted at Xiamen, China.

The specially painted Boeing 777-300ER registered JA784A “Eevee Jet NH” flew from Tokyo to London for its maiden voyage, although with a 24-hour delay due to a problem with the air conditioning system.

In addition to the in-flight experience including Pokémon-themed products such as headrest covers, passengers who fly on this aircraft receive a flight souvenir set as a commemorative gift, which includes an original “Eevee Jet NH” boarding certificate.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and The Pokémon Company have expanded their collaboration with “Pokémon Air Adventures” by launching a second uniquely painted aircraft, the “Eevee Jet NH *”.

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-star airline for ten consecutive years, launched the Eevee Jet NH for its maiden voyage flight from Haneda, Tokyo to Heathrow, London. However, an event scheduled at Heathrow for the arrival of the first voyage of the aircraft had to be cancelled at the last minute after the aircraft suffered a technical problem with the air conditioning system, delaying the flight by 24 hours.

The design of the aircraft shows Eevee who has the potential to evolve into various forms. Eevee and its Evolutions, such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, are depicted decisively moving forward into the future together with Pikachu. With an air of hope, they take off on a journey into the skies together with people flying to new places. The approach underscores ANA’s commitment to inspiring its employees, customers and society to explore endless possibilities with diverse connections that begin in the sky.

It is the second Pokémon-themed jet for Japan’s largest airline, following the debut of its Pikachu Jet NH (Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner) earlier this year.

Operation period: Approximately 5 years from September 1, 2023

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER (JA784A)

The following is a list of routes that may be operated from September 1, 2023, to October 28, 2023. The routes are subject to change due to changes in operations. Haneda – London (NH211/NH212) Haneda – New York (NH110/NH109/NH160/NH159) Haneda – San Francisco (NH108/NH107)



Please note that the routes/flights will not be decided until the day of the flight, as they change daily depending on the operation status.

Senior Director of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International Peter Murphy “Partnering with ANA to launch this Eevee Jet NH as the newest addition to the Pokémon Air Adventures programme has been a fantastic collaboration for us and brings us a step closer to our goal of bringing the world together through Pokémon. The Eevee-themed aircraft embodies the spirit of exploration and adventure that Pokémon is known for and we are glad we could bring this magical experience to passengers on their journeys between Tokyo and London.”

Executive Vice President EMEA of ANA Katsuya Goto “It is with great joy and excitement that we continue our partnership with Pokémon with this new livery, as well as being part of the wider Pokémon Air Adventures.

It is a great pleasure to welcome passengers at London Heathrow for Eevee Jet NH’s first flight. We hope that many of our European customers will fly the Eevee Jet NH and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience to Japan!”

The collaboration represents ANA’s dedication to bringing joy and excitement back to their customers as travel restrictions ease. “Pokémon Air Adventures” seeks to connect people with the world of Pokémon, showcasing the companies’ commitment to providing pleasurable and joyful travel experiences for all passengers.

* NH is the airline code defined by the International Air Transport Association for ANA.

Tokyo, September 1, 2023