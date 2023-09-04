Amsterdam Airport Schiphol tests three new lifting aids to lighten workload

The three lifting aids being tested are the Turnable CLS, the e-CLS and the e-CLS Launcher. With this, Schiphol is testing the best available lifting aids on the market and continues to develop further.

Turnable CLS: This lifting aid has been developed according to the needs and insights of KLM and Schiphol. This pneumatic lifting aid allows alternating left-to-right and right-to-left operation, which can reduce shoulder complaints.

e-CLS: This is an electric lifting aid used to load baggage. Some of the benefits of this new type of lifting aid compared to existing ones is that it is more user-friendly and safer. This lifting aid can also be calibrated to certain heights.

e-CLS Launcher: This is also an electric lifting aid. This lifting aid makes it possible to load the top layer of cases in a baggage container as well. This loading is done by a drive system on the lifting aid, which eliminates the manual pushing of suitcases.