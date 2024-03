New airline AirAsia Cambodia is launching domestic flights in Cambodia starting May 2, 2024. They will initially connect Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville with daily flights.

To celebrate their launch, the new AirAsia unit is offering 6,000 free seats and low fares starting at $49.

This new airline aims to make air travel more affordable and accessible in Cambodia, boosting tourism and the local economy.