Korean Air to expand international services for summer 2024

Korean Air is ramping up international flights for summer 2024, bringing their capacity close to pre-pandemic levels.
- They’re restarting service to several destinations:
- Zurich (3x weekly starting April 2nd)
- Zhangjiajie, China, famed for inspiring Avatar’s Pandora (3x weekly starting April 23rd)
- Zhengzhou, China, known for natural beauty and Shaolin Temple (4x weekly starting April 24th)
- Busan, South Korea to Bangkok, Thailand (daily starting April 25th)
- They’re also increasing frequencies on existing popular routes:
- Seoul to Budapest (4x weekly from 3x)
- Seoul to Bangkok (4x daily from 3x)
- Seoul to Manila (3x daily from 2x)
- Seoul to Bali (11x weekly from 9x)
- Seoul to Dallas (daily from 4x weekly)