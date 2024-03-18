Korean Air to expand international services for summer 2024

Korean Air is ramping up international flights for summer 2024, bringing their capacity close to pre-pandemic levels.

They’re restarting service to several destinations: Zurich (3x weekly starting April 2nd) Zhangjiajie, China, famed for inspiring Avatar’s Pandora (3x weekly starting April 23rd) Zhengzhou, China, known for natural beauty and Shaolin Temple (4x weekly starting April 24th) Busan, South Korea to Bangkok, Thailand (daily starting April 25th)

They’re also increasing frequencies on existing popular routes: Seoul to Budapest (4x weekly from 3x) Seoul to Bangkok (4x daily from 3x) Seoul to Manila (3x daily from 2x) Seoul to Bali (11x weekly from 9x) Seoul to Dallas (daily from 4x weekly)

