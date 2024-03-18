Korean Air to expand international services for summer 2024

Korean Air is ramping up international flights for summer 2024, bringing their capacity close to pre-pandemic levels.

  • They’re restarting service to several destinations:
    • Zurich (3x weekly starting April 2nd)
    • Zhangjiajie, China, famed for inspiring Avatar’s Pandora (3x weekly starting April 23rd)
    • Zhengzhou, China, known for natural beauty and Shaolin Temple (4x weekly starting April 24th)
    • Busan, South Korea to Bangkok, Thailand (daily starting April 25th)
  • They’re also increasing frequencies on existing popular routes:
    • Seoul to Budapest (4x weekly from 3x)
    • Seoul to Bangkok (4x daily from 3x)
    • Seoul to Manila (3x daily from 2x)
    • Seoul to Bali (11x weekly from 9x)
    • Seoul to Dallas (daily from 4x weekly)

