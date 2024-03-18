One year of Green Fares at the Lufthansa Group

More than one million passengers choose new fare for more sustainable travel

In the year following the introduction of Green Fares by the Lufthansa Group, over one million passengers have opted for this more sustainable travel option.

Green Fares, which offset CO2 emissions through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and climate protection projects, have seen a steady increase in demand across all booking classes, particularly in routes like Hamburg-Munich, Zurich-London, and Frankfurt-Berlin.

Overall, travellers have offset more than 77,000 tonnes of CO2 since the launch, equivalent to the emissions of over 12,000 flights from Hamburg to Munich with an Airbus A320neo.

Green Fares are available on over 730,000 flights per year within Europe and to certain destinations in North Africa. The Lufthansa Group has also been testing Green Fares on selected long-haul routes since November 2023.

As part of its sustainability efforts, the Lufthansa Group aims to achieve a neutral CO2 balance by 2050 and has already set ambitious targets for emission reduction by 2030. The company’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized positively by independent rating organizations, with a top “A-” rating in the CDP climate ranking for its CO2 reduction strategy and implementation.