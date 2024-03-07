Transavia adds Granada as a new destination from Amsterdam Schiphol

Transavia is expanding its network by introducing the Spanish city of Granada as a new destination. Starting from September 30, 2024, customers will have the opportunity to fly twice a week from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Granada, situated in the Andalusia region.

CEO of Transavia, Marcel de Nooijer, expressed enthusiasm about the addition, stating, “With Granada, we are adding a beautiful new destination to our network. This provides our customers with even more options for a great journey.”

Known for its impressive Moorish-influenced architecture, Granada boasts landmarks such as the Alhambra palace complex and the winding streets of the Albaicín district.

The announcement of the upcoming route was made on-site by Marcel, who is a speaker at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit currently taking place in Granada.

Tickets for flights to Granada will be available for booking from mid-April onwards.