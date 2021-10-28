Transavia Boeing 737-800 has small fire on landing gear after landing at Amsterdam Schiphol

On 28 October, a Transavia Boeing 737-800 (registered PH-HXG) operated flight HV6730 between Seville, Spain and Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands. During taxi at Schiphol, however, emergency services rushed to the aircraft.

A small fire on the aircraft’s landing gear was the reason for the emergency.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the passengers safely evacuated the aircraft, the airport communicated.

Vanwege een kleine brand in het landingsgestel zijn hulpdiensten op Schiphol aanwezig bij een toestel van Transavia. De brand is geblust en alle passagiers hebben uit voorzorg het toestel verlaten. Ze worden opgevangen. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) October 28, 2021

Looking at some footage that appeared on social media, emergency slides were used to evacuate the passengers: