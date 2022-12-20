Investigation into reports of alleged serious transgressive behaviour by former KLM pilot

Within KLM, several pilots reported alleged serious transgressive behaviour by a former KLM employee who worked as a pilot. KLM emphasises that transgressive behaviour is unacceptable and calls on employees to always report if they have or have had to deal with this. KLM has taken note of the reports with dismay.

As a result of the reports, KLM has had an investigation carried out by an external expert investigation agency. The first feedback from this study gives cause to further investigate whether there could be more comparable cases of (serious) transgressive behaviour in the organisation.

KLM wants to get to the bottom of the matter and has therefore already asked employees of Flight Operations (cockpit crew), Inflight Services (cabin crew) and KLM Cityhopper (cockpit and cabin crew). KLM awaits the results of the investigation and will then determine whether further steps need to be taken.

KLM maintains contact with all reporters and supports them in every possible way. Parallel to the investigation, the theme of transgressive behaviour has received extra attention and reporting processes have been revised.

Amstelveen, 20 December 2022