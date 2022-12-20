Liliair, a new airline based at Klagenfurt airport, Austria

Liliair today presented the concept of a new airline at Klagenfurt, Austria. Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg are the first destinations to be served. Planned investment: 27 million over the next three years. The first plane, a CRJ900, is expected to take off in April. Flight operations are managed by the Maltese partner “Flite”.

The presentation of the new airline “Liliair” took place at Klagenfurt airport on Tuesday, 20 December. Two CRJ900 aircraft from Maltese airline Flite Aviation with seating for 90 passengers will be used. Initially, a twice-daily connection to the German economic metropolis Frankfurt as well as connections to Hamburg and Munich will be offered. Another option could be Milan, talks are ongoing.

A €27 million investment

According to the managing director of Liliair, Dieter Kandlhofer, 27 million euros are to be invested by Lilihill Industries over the next three years. Initially, up to 45 jobs are to be created. “We want to connect Carinthia, Klagenfurt and the Alps-Adriatic region with the world,” says Kay Kratky, from the advisory board of Lilihill Industries. “With its infrastructure and short distances, Klagenfurt Airport offers ideal conditions for business travellers,” says Peter Malanik, Senior Aviation Advisor at Lilihill Group.

The AOC and operating licence are expected to be issued in early 2023. The booking system is scheduled to go live in January 2023.

The first CRJ900 aircraft was already transferred from Malta to Carinthia. It landed in Lufthansa colours, but it got Liliair livery over the weekend. This plane is currently registered N15081.