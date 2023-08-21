Air Belgium to operate flights for LOT Polish Airlines with Airbus A330-900

Belgian airline Air Belgium will operate LOT Polish Airlines’ connections from Warsaw to New York using the latest Airbus A330-900 aircraft starting in October, according to Polish aviation news portal Pasazer.com. The wet-lease agreement between the two carriers will last for 12 months.

This collaboration isn’t new, as Air Belgium had previously provided services to LOT in 2019 using an Airbus A340. Air Belgium’s A330-900 can accommodate 286 passengers in a three-class layout and offers modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, an entertainment system, and mood lighting. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.