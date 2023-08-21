The Netherlands and Denmark will together supply up to 61 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Denmark and the Netherlands, where both countries pledged to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This decision comes shortly after the US allowed the Netherlands and Denmark to send their F-16s to Ukraine, a move hailed by Zelensky as a historic step towards bolstering Ukraine’s air defence.

Denmark plans to deliver 19 planes to Ukraine over the next three years, while the exact number from the Netherlands is yet to be confirmed. The Royal Netherlands Air Force still has 42 F-16s, 24 of which are operational.

Zelensky also visited Sweden, where he held talks with the Prime Minister about the possible delivery of Saab Gripen fighter jets.

This support from NATO countries could provoke Russia’s ire, raising questions about whether the West is crossing a red line or maintaining consistent support for Kyiv. On the ground, fighting continues between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed troops along the front line.