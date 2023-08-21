Trenitalia wants to compete with Eurostar Group on Brussels-Amsterdam line

Italy’s state-owned train operator, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS), is planning to launch high-speed rail services connecting major European cities, capitalising on the liberalisation of the European rail network. According to The Financial Times, FS aims to create a high-speed rail link between Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and potentially Berlin, taking advantage of EU rules that promote competition on high-speed networks.

The company’s interest in cross-border services comes after new liberalisation measures came into effect in 2019, enabling private companies and state operators from neighbouring countries to compete in each other’s territories. This move aims to make trains a more competitive alternative to short-haul flights, with the potential to transform the European rail industry.

FS is also considering offering high-quality services to differentiate itself from competitors. The company is already studying a potential Paris to Barcelona route alongside the Brussels to Amsterdam link.