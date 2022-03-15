Air Belgium starts flights from Brussels to Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire next winter

Air Belgium announced on Monday that it will fly from Brussels Airport to Bonaire twice a week from November 4. The flights will be combined in a triangular route with those to Curaçao, another Dutch island in the Caribbean.

Air Belgium will fly to Bonaire non-stop on the way out and with a stopover in Curaçao on the way back. Curaçao will continue to be served twice a week, but with a stopover on Bonaire instead of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The airline is deploying its new Airbus A330-900s with 286 seats on the route: 30 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 235 in Economy Class.