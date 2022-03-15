Air Belgium starts flights from Brussels to Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire next winter

Air Belgium announced on Monday that it will fly from Brussels Airport to Bonaire twice a week from November 4. The flights will be combined in a triangular route with those to Curaçao, another Dutch island in the Caribbean.
Air Belgium will fly to Bonaire non-stop on the way out and with a stopover in Curaçao on the way back. Curaçao will continue to be served twice a week, but with a stopover on Bonaire instead of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The airline is deploying its new Airbus A330-900s with 286 seats on the route: 30 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 235 in Economy Class.
Flights will leave from BRU Airport right !? It was announced last year that there would be flights to Curacao leaving from CRL. Not sure whether these were ever put in place.. In my opinion, Air Belgium is creating much confusion and besides waste money in spreading its operations across two airports distant of only 50kms and should concentrate its passenger traffic in BRU.