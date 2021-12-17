Aeroméxico connects Madrid-Barajas Airport with two new destinations in Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey

Aeroméxico is the only airline that operates to these two Mexican destinations from the Madrid airport

The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport has two new destinations in Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey, operated by Aeroméxico. The airline, which also flies to Mexico D.F. from Madrid, is the only airline that offers direct flights to Guadalajara and Monterrey from Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The two routes have three weekly frequencies each, operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Terminal T1 at the Madrid airport. Flights to Guadalajara are scheduled on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and flights to Monterrey on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The inauguration was held at the check-in counters and at the boarding gate, on two consecutive days, coinciding with the first flight to Guadalajara and the first flight to Monterrey.

In both cases, the gates had decoration with Mexican motifs, a balloon arch and pennants, traditional music through a group of mariachis and a small gift to welcome passengers.

