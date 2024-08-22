Sick minor on board; Iberia Airbus A321 makes unexpected landing at Palma de Mallorca

On 22 August, the Iberia Airbus A321 (registered EC-HUH) uneventfully operated flight IB3239 between Rome, Italy and Madrid, Spain when, suddenly, an emergency descent was initiated to land at Palma de Mallorca.

As confirmed by the Spanish air traffic controllers, a minor on board needed urgent medical attention, hence the diversion to the Spanish island.

Air traffic controllers emphasized the coordination with the airport and medical personnel on the ground: “We wish the little one a speedy recovery and thank the involved crews for their cooperation.”

The flight continued the flight to Madrid, where passengers and crew members arrived with a delay of just under three hours.

La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Roma con destino Madrid, al este de Baleares, nos comunica que tienen un menor a bordo con problemas médicos serios y necesitan desviarse a #Palma de urgencia. Les autorizamos a mantener alta velocidad y volar directamente a la aproximación… pic.twitter.com/4D0RV8yEyv — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) August 22, 2024