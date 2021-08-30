Laurent Maroy appointed as CEO of Sonaca Aircraft 

Sonaca Aircraft has announced the appointment of Laurent Maroy (42) as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Laurent Maroy joined Sonaca group in 2013 and has held various positions at both national and international levels: he worked at Sonaca group’s headquarters in Belgium as Airbus Program Manager and then moved to Romania to start up and develop Sonaca Aerospace Transylvania’s business. He then held the position of Business Unit Leader[1] at LMI Aerospace, a subsidiary of Sonaca group in the USA.

Yves Delatte, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonaca Aircraft and CEO of Sonaca group said: “Sonaca Aircraft has to face the increasing production and deliveries of the Sonaca 200 in Europe and abroad. Laurent brings both operational and managerial experience that will help Sonaca Aircraft reach a new stage in its development.”

As CEO, Laurent Maroy will assist Sonaca Aircraft’s teams on the operational side (production, deliveries) and will also be involved in the commercial activity by setting up an international distribution network.